UNLV men’s soccer team loses in WAC tournament, season ends

UNLV soccer (UNLV photo services)

SEATTLE — The UNLV men’s soccer team struck first but saw its season end with a 4-1 loss to No. 2 seed Texas-Rio Grande Valley in the quarterfinals of the WAC tournament.

Senior Bay Kurtz gave the seventh-seeded Rebels (10-10-1) the lead in the 12th minute.

However, Rio Grande Valley answered with goals from Kyle Edwards and Rooby Dalusma before halftime and cruised to the win, capped by Dalusma’s second goal in the 85th minute.