UNLV roundup: Air Force ends baseball win streak at seven

UNLV countered host Air Force’s eight-run first inning with a seven-run third and forged ahead in the fifth, only to fall 15-12 in a Mountain West baseball slugfest Sunday that ended the Rebels’ seven-game win streak.

Ashton Easley went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to help rally Air Force to a 15-12 win over UNLV in a Mountain West baseball game Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Nic Ready went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer in a six-run sixth by the Falcons (7-12, 2-4) that erased their 10-9 deficit.

Kyle Isbel went 4-for-5 with a grand slam in a seven-run third by the 21st-ranked Rebels (18-3, 5-1), who trailed 8-0 after the first.

Tyler Ward, Drew Wiss and Ryan Robb had three hits apiece for Air Force, which held a 22-16 edge in hits while ending UNLV’s seven-game win streak.

Nick Rodriguez had a home run, a double, two RBIs and three runs for the Rebels. Max Smith, Bryson Stott, Vince Taormina and Nick Ames had two hits apiece, and Smith drove in two runs for UNLV.

Rebels starter Trevor Horn allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and two walks and struck out two in five innings. Blaze Bohall (1-1) entered in the sixth and gave up four runs on four hits in 1/3 of an inning.

SOFTBALL

At Albuquerque, N.M., Janine Petmecky struck out 10 while allowing no earned runs in her ninth straight complete game to lead the Rebels to a 9-1 victory over New Mexico.

Petmecky (11-2) gave up two hits and issued two walks while lowering her ERA to 1.36. She also had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly.

Brooke Stover went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for UNLV (19-8, 2-1 Mountain West), which totaled 10 hits. Jade Yadao-Valdez and Justine Federe each went 2-for-3, and Federe drove in a run and scored twice.

The Falcons (7-21, 1-2) scored their run in the fifth.