UNLV roundup: Another big inning a highlight in Scarlet & Gray World Series

Kyle Isbel, shown in March, hit one of UNLV's two home runs Thursday in Game 2 of the Scarlet & Gray World Series at Wilson Stadium. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Kaminkow, Seth Mullins and Corey Wilson had consecutive run-scoring hits in Thing 1’s seven-run fourth inning as it downed Thing 2 9-2 in the second game of the Scarlet & Gray World Series on Thursday at Wilson Stadium.

Caleb Summerhays went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Thing 1, which held a 12-6 edge in hits and took a 2-0 lead in the three-game set that concludes Friday.

Kyle Isbel and Austin Anderson homered in the third and sixth innings, respectively, for Thing 2.

Both starting pitchers, Conner Woods and Trevor Horn, allowed one run over three innings, with each notching two strikeouts and one walk.

Christian Myers was credited with the win, throwing a scoreless fourth.

Nine players scored a run for Thing 1, and eight of them had at least one RBI, with Summerhays and Michael Macove each driving in two.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, Dylan Tarazona won the 50-yard freestyle and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team, helping UNLV’s men to second place after the first day of the seven-team, three-day UNLV Invitational.

For the women, Kyndall Phillips, Sofia Carnevale, Kate Afanasyeva and Sara Delay teamed for a win in the 400 medley relay to help UNLV’s women to second place.

Tarazona teamed with Or Sabatier, Forrest Beesley and Mark Theall to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 19.49 seconds. Tarazona won the 50 freestyle in 20.35 seconds.

Freshman Brad Gonzalez won the 500 freestyle in 4:22.72, the fourth-fastest time in program history.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Caitlyn Schreiber, Delay, Eva Kim and Carnevale placed second in 1:32.56, 0.09 of a second out of first, and Phillips was runner-up in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.76, 0.30 of a second out of first. Delay was second in the 50 freestyle in 23.33 seconds.

UC Santa Barbara paces the men’s field with 248 points, five ahead of the Rebels. Next are Pacific (225), Cal Baptist (180), Cal Poly (141), Cal State Bakersfield (74) and Brigham Young (69).

On the women’s side, UC Santa Barbara leads with 307 points, two more than UNLV. Pacific is third (184), followed by Cal Baptist (116), Cal Poly (106), BYU (98) and Cal State Bakersfield (75).