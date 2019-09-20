UNLV roundup: Arizona State tops volleyball team in home meet

Andrea Mitrovic had 16 kills on .483 hitting and added nine digs to lead Arizona State past UNLV 3-2 in the Rebel Challenge volleyball tournament Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Callie Jones had 30 assists and 15 digs for the Sun Devils (7-3), who won by scores of 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 20-15, 15-9.

Mariena Hayden had 10 kills and eight digs for the Rebels (3-7), who were outhit .321 to .197 in losing their fourth straight match.

Claire Kovensky had 13 kills and Courtney Leffel 20 digs for Arizona State, which held a 60-52 edge in kills.

Erin Davis and Thea Sweder each had nine kills for UNLV. Lauryn Burt had 22 assists and Antonette Rolda 20 for the Rebels. Shelby Capllonch had 11 digs and Shania Scott 10 for UNLV.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Younes Dayekh and Joseph Restani scored in the second half to lift No. 2-ranked Saint Mary’s to a 2-0 win over the Rebels in the Johann Memorial Classic.

The Gaels (6-0) are unbeaten in their past 30 matches dating to 2017. They held a 12-4 edge in shots, including a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

UNLV defender Tyler Allen was issued a red card in the 51st minute, prompting the Rebels (2-5) to play short-handed for the rest of the match.

Dayekh opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, with an assist to Sebastian Schacht. Jakub Svehik assited Restani’s goal in the 69th minute.

Lukas Betz had seven saves for UNLV, which was dealt its first loss by more than one goal this season. Remi Prieur notched two saves to record a shutout.