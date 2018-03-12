UNLV roundup: Balanced Rebels cap baseball sweep over Iowa

Bryson Stott, Nick Ames and Kyle Isbel homered to pace a balanced offense and back stellar relief pitching, leading UNLV to a 13-3 victory over Iowa in a nonconference baseball game Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Stott, Ames, Dillon Johnson, Grant Robbins, Jack-Thomas Wold and Vince Taormina drove in two runs apiece for the Rebels (15-2), who held a 16-9 edge in hits in their fourth straight win.

UNLV starter Trevor Horn gave up three runs, two earned, on eight hits and two walks over 4 2/3 innings.

Four relievers combined to blank the Hawkeyes (8-5) on one hit and no walks over the final 4 1/3 innings, with Donavon McCrystal (2-0) working 1 1/3 innings and Connor Clark striking out the side in the ninth. Austin Anderson worked the seventh and Evan Fresquez the eighth.

Johnson had three hits, and Isbel, Taormina, Nick Rodriguez, Stott and Wold had two apiece for the Rebels, who went ahead 3-2 on Stott’s two-run homer in the third and broke a 3-3 tie with a five-run sixth that included Ames’ two-run homer and Johnson’s two-run single.

Robert Neustrom, Mitchell Boe and Matt Hoeg had two hits apiece for Iowa.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, overnight rain forced the cancellation of the Rebels’ final game of the Rebel Classic against Portland State. UNLV (17-7) went 3-1 on the weekend and is off to its best 24-game start since it opened 19-5 in 1996.