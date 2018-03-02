UNLV roundup: Ban again nets league’s weekly honor in men’s golf

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban was named the Mountain West men’s golfer of the week for the second straight week and for the third time this season.

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban, shown in 2016, notched medalist honors in leading the Rebels to victory in last week's National Invitation Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. (UNLV)

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban was named the Mountain West men’s golfer of the week for the second straight week and for the third time this season.

Ban earned medalist honors by two strokes at 16-under-par 200 in helping the Rebels win last weekend’s National Invitation Tournament in Tucson, Arizona.

Ranked 10th nationally by Golfstat, Ban has finished in the top 17 in all seven events this season, including five top-10s, three top-fives and two victories.

Ban shot all three rounds of the NIT in the 60s (68-65-67), averaging 66.67 strokes per round. Over the event’s 54 holes, he had 20 birdies and four bogeys. His score was the seventh-lowest for a 54-hole tournament in UNLV history.