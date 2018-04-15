UNLV roundup: Ban, men’s golf team tied for lead in Arizona

Shintaro Ban shot 9-under-par 133 through two rounds Saturday to share the lead and help lift the UNLV men’s golf team to a tie atop the leaderboard in the Thunderbird Invitational in Tempe, Arizona.

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban, shown in 2016, is tied with Colorado's Yannik Paul atop the leaderboard after two rounds of the 46th annual Thunderbird Invitational in Tempe, Ariz. (UNLV)

Shintaro Ban shot 9-under-par 133 through two rounds Saturday to share the lead and help lift the No. 23-ranked UNLV men’s golf team to a tie with host Arizona State atop the leaderboard in the three-round Thunderbird Invitational in Tempe, Arizona.

The Rebels and No. 22 Sun Devils are at 18-under 550, three strokes better than No. 8 Oklahoma in a 17-team field featuring five teams ranked in Golfweek’s top 25 and three in the top 10.

UNLV freshman Garrick Higgo is at 7-under 135 and alone in fifth in the 85-player field.

Also for the Rebels, junior Harry Hall is tied for 15th at 2-under 140, sophomore Justin Kim is tied for 28th at 1-over 143, and freshman Jack Trent is tied for 44th at 3-over 145.

No. 9 Baylor is fourth in the team standings at 557, followed by Arizona (562) and No. 1 Oklahoma State (565).

SOFTBALL

At Boise, Idaho, Mia Trejo hit a two-out, full-count, two-run single in the seventh inning to back a strong complete-game pitching effort from Charlie Masterson and lift the Rebels to a 2-1 victory over Boise State.

Masterson (6-6) held the Broncos (27-13, 6-5 Mountain West), who entered the weekend with a league-leading .360 team batting average, to one run on five hits and no walks and struck out three.

Masterson also singled leading off the decisive seventh for the Rebels (24-15, 6-8), who have won three straight Mountain West games after a seven-game league losing streak.

Trejo finished 2-for-3 with a double, and UNLV held a 7-5 edge in hits.

Boise State starter Kelsey Broadus (8-6) went the distance, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and three walks and striking out five.

The Rebels escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth, when Masterson started a 1-2-3 double play and then coaxed a lineout.

Jessica McKay went 2-for-3 with a double and scored the Broncos’ run in the fourth.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Ryan Robb had four hits, including two doubles and a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, to lead Air Force to a 5-1 victory over the Rebels.

Nick Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a home run in the sixth that tied the score at 1 for UNLV (25-12, 8-6 Mountain West), which was outhit 12-9.

Ashton Easley hit a two-run triple in the Falcons’ three-run eighth, and Nic Ready hit his 12th home run of the season for Air Force (15-20, 8-9).

Falcons starter Matt Hargreaves (2-4) limited the Rebels to one run on seven hits and one walk and struck out four in six innings.

UNLV starter Chase Maddux (3-4) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk and struck out five in six innings.