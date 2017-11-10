UNLV roundup: Ban named league’s top golfer for October

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban was named the Mountain West men’s golfer of the month for October, his second such accolade.

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban, shown last year, was selected the Mountain West's golfer of the month for October. (UNLV)

The native of San Jose, California, shot a final-round-low 7-under-par 63 to tie for medalist honors at 10 under at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Oct. 10.

Also, Ban was the Rebels’ top finisher at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Georgia, tying for 12th at 5 under on Oct. 22.

For October, Ban had a scoring average of 68.5 per round in six rounds, shooting par or better in five rounds.

MEN’S SOCCER

Sophomore goalkeeper Enrique Adame was named to the CoSIDA Acadamic All-District VIII first team, the organization of sports information directors announced.

The Las Vegas High School product has been on the dean’s list every semester at UNLV and holds a 3.82 GPA while majoring in business.

Adame, who took over as the Rebels’ starting goalie nine games into his freshman season, has started 19 of 20 matches this season. He holds a 1.36 goals-against average, down from 1.54 as a freshman, with two shutouts.

To qualify for the academic all-district team, student-athletes must be in at least their second season, hold a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.30 and be a starter or important reserve.

District VIII is made up of schools in California, Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

VOLLEYBALL

At San Diego, Ashlynn Dunbar and Deja Harris had 14 kills apiece to lead San Diego State to a 3-1 win over UNLV in a Mountain West match.

Dunbar added eight digs and four blocks, Baylee Little 12 kills, Gabi Peoples 51 assists and 12 digs and Devyn Pritchard 26 digs for the Aztecs (15-13, 9-6), who prevailed by scores of 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-13 in their sixth victory in their past seven matches.

Mariena Hayden had 12 kills, five digs and three blocks, Riley Jacobs 23 assists and six digs and Leka Kiner-Falefa 16 digs for the Rebels (8-20, 4-11), who lost their fifth straight match.