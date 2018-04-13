UNLV roundup: Ban one of 10 semifinalists for Ben Hogan Award

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Ben Hogan Award, college golf’s highest individual honor.

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban, shown in 2016, leads the Rebels this season with an average of 69.80 shots per round. (UNLV)

Ban, who recently was selected to compete for the United States at this year’s Arnold Palmer Cup, leads the Rebels in scoring average this season with 69.80 strokes per round.

He has finished 17th or better in nine of 10 events this season, including six top-10s, four top-fives and two victories.

The semifinalists will be pared down to three finalists on May 2. The winner will be announced May 21.

Ban joins Andres Gonzales (2006) and Ryan Moore (2003, 2004, 2005) as Hogan semifinalists. Moore won the award in 2005.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fresno, Calif., Alexandr Cozbinov won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Courtney Lock for a victory at No. 1 doubles for the Rebels (13-8, 3-3 Mountain West) in their 4-2 loss to Fresno State (15-11, 4-1).

Jordan Sauer and Ruben Alberts teamed for a 7-5 victory at No. 2 doubles for UNLV, which had won its previous four matches.

Also, Richard Solberg was named Mountain West player of the week for going 4-0 in singles and doubles in two victories last week.