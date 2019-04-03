UNLV roundup: Baseball falls to Grand Canyon

UNLV

PHOENIX — Cuba Bess, Brock Burton and David Avitia hit home runs to lead Grand Canyon to an 11-5 victory over the UNLV baseball team Tuesday.

Chase Hanson, Bryson Stott and Edarian Williams had two hits each for the Rebels (17-14), and James Gamble had two RBIs against the Lopes (16-12).

UNLV will begin a three-game series at Air Force on Friday.

Softball

Sophomore first baseman Mia Trejo was named Mountain West Player of the Week after going 4-for-10 with a home run, five RBIs, four runs and five walks to help the Rebels earn the program’s first three-game sweep of San Diego State.