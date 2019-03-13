UNLV roundup: Baseball pounds Washington State

(Thinkstock)

Chase Hanson and Max Smith hit home runs, and the UNLV baseball team romped to a 17-3 victory over Washington State in seven innings Tuesday at Wilson Stadium.

Smith hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the Rebels (10-7) took a 4-0 lead, and Hanson capped the scoring with a three-run blast in the sixth.

Troy Balko (1-1) allowed three runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings to get the win for the Rebels. He had one strikeout and three walks.

Washington State fell to 6-9.

The teams play again at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

TUCSON, Ariz. — UNLV senior Elizabeth Prior finished in a tie for second, and the Rebels finished sixth as a team at the Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday.

Prior shot 5-over 77 to finish at 2-over 218, three shots behind San Diego State’s Gioia Carpinelli, who shot 2-under 70 in the final round.

UNLV shot 19-over 307 to finish at 37-over 901. Arizona State won with a total of 22-over 886, shooting 2-under 286 in the final round to jump from fifth to first.

MEN’S TENNIS

The Rebels improved to 8-0 at home this season with a 5-2 win over Illinois State at the Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Jordan Sauer, Eric Samuelsson, Clayton Alenik and Tom Ciszewski won singles matches for UNLV (9-3).

The Redbirds fell to 11-4.

DIVING

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Freshman Tazman Abramowicz qualified for the NCAA Championships, finishing fifth in the 3-meter overall at the Diving Zone E Championships.

UNLV sophomore Jesse Cawley finished 21st.

On the women’s side, Rebels freshman Montse Moreno took 16th on the 1-meter.

SOFTBALL

Freshman right-hander Jenny Bressler was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week.

The Canton, Ohio, native went 3-0 over the weekend, throwing 16 2/3 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts.