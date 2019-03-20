UNLV roundup: Baseball scores four in ninth to beat Northridge

(Thinkstock)

Jack-Thomas Wold completed a ninth inning rally with a two-run, walk-off double to give the UNLV baseball team a 6-5 victory over Cal State Northridge on Tuesday at Wilson Stadium.

The Matadors (9-12) scored three runs in the first inning and led 5-2 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Austin Pfeifer and Jason Sharman started the rally for UNLV (12-10) with back-to-back singles. Grant Robbins then doubled down the right-field line to knock in Pfeifer. After an intentional walk to Bryson Stott, Dillon Johnson’s sacrifice fly cut the lead to 5-4.

Wold then finished the comeback with a double to right on the first pitch he saw.

The Rebels next host UNR in a three-game series starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

MEN’S TENNIS

The Rebels charged back after losing the doubles point to defeat Idaho State 4-1 at the Fertitta Tennis Complex.

UNLV (10-4) got singles victories from Jordan Sauer, Eric Samuelsson, Clayton Alenik and Tom Ciszewski.

Idaho State fell to 5-7.

The Rebels next host Montana on March 27.

MEN’S GOLF

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Rebels finished seventh in the National Invitational Tournament at OMNI Tucson National.

UNLV shot 1-under 287 in the final round to finish at 20-under 844. Arizona State won by 21 shots at 50-under 814.

Senior Harry Hall posted the best individual finish for the Rebels, tying for ninth at 8-under 208 after a 2-over 74 in the final round. Arizona State’s Alex del Rey earned a one-shot victory at 17-under 199 after shooting a 6-under 66 in the final round.

The Rebels next play in The Goodwin on March 28-30 in Palo Alto, California.

SOFTBALL

UNLV freshman right-hander Jenny Bressler was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week. She allowed one run in two complete-game victories over Boise State over the weekend.

The Rebels open a series at Utah State on Friday in Logan.