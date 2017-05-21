UNLV roundup: Baseball season ends with loss to San Jose State

Payton Squier, shown last season, had a double and three singles Saturday for UNLV in the Rebels' season-ending 10-6 loss to San Jose State at Wilson Stadium. (UNLV)

Michael Breen went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead San Jose State to a 10-6 victory over UNLV in both teams’ Mountain West baseball season finale Saturday at Wilson Stadium.

Kellen Strahm went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs, and Chris Williams was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs for the Spartans (19-35-1, 10-18-1), who won two of three in the weekend series.

The Rebels (20-36, 10-20) scored three runs in the ninth inning on Nick Rodriguez’s pinch home run and Ernie De La Trinidad’s two-run shot.

Payton Squier went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs, and De La Trinidad had three hits for UNLV, which held a 14-13 edge in hits.

Cody Howard and Cooper Esmay each went 2-for-4 for the Rebels, with Howard notching two RBIs and Esmay a double.

San Jose State starter Joseph Balfour (1-4) allowed three runs on 10 hits and one walk and struck out five in eight innings.

UNLV starter Paul Richy (4-4) gave up six runs on six hits and three walks and struck out none in 3 2/3 innings.