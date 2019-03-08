UNLV roundup: Baseball team answers rally, wins in 15 innings

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, shown covering second base in May, drew five walks — four intentional — in the Rebels' 3-2, 15-inning win over Bradley on Friday at Wilson Stadium. (UNLV photo)

Freshman Jason Sharman hit a tying RBI triple in the 15th inning and, after a fourth intentional walk to Bryson Stott, scored on a single by Dillon Johnson to rally UNLV to a 3-2 win over Bradley in a nonconference baseball game Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Stott drew five walks in all for the Rebels (8-6), who held a 14-6 edge in hits, led by Max Smith and Grant Robbins with three apiece.

The Braves (6-4) went ahead 2-1 in the 15th when Brendan Dougherty tripled off Paul Richy and scored on a sacrifice fly by Keaton Rice.

Jacob Godman hit a one-out single in the bottom of the inning and scored on Sharman’s triple. Johnson singled through the right side to end it.

Dougherty’s RBI double in the fourth put Bradley up 1-0, and UNLV answered with James Gamble’s two-out RBI single in the fifth.

Rebels starter Cameron Jabara allowed one run on five hits and no walks and struck out nine over eight innings, and Jackson Cofer, Donavon McCrystal and Conner Woods each pitched two hitless innings of relief, with two strikeouts apiece.

SOFTBALL

At Stanford, Calif., Reina Bondi went 3-for-4 with a three-run inside-the-park home run to power the Rebels past Bucknell 7-0 in the Stanford Tournament.

In UNLV’s second game, Kaysee Talcik pitched a four-hit shutout to outduel Charlie Masterson, leading Massachusetts-Lowell to a 1-0 win.

Freshman Jenny Bressler (10-2) blanked the Bison (6-7) on three hits and no walks and struck out five over five innings. Breana Burke pitched a perfect sixth and seventh, with two strikeouts.

Samantha Diaz went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Myranda Bueno hit an RBI double, and Mia Trejo had a run-scoring single for the Rebels (16-5), who outhit Bucknell 11-3.

The River Hawks (5-6) scored their lone run off Masterson (4-1) in the first inning, when Maria Moccio grounded a one-out RBI single to right. Masterson went the distance, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out three.

Talcik (2-2), who walked one and struck out one, was saved by center fielder Casey Harding, who made a diving, run-saving catch in the gap in right-center on a ball hit by Lauryn Barker in the seventh inning.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, En-Pei Huang and Alex Kalachova each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to lead the Rebels (9-4) to a 4-3 triumph over Michigan State (9-5).

Huang won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, her ninth straight singles victory, and teamed with Aiwen Zhu for a 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Kalachova, a freshman, won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 6 singles and teamed with Samantha Li for a 6-3 triumph at No. 2 doubles.

Izumi Asano won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles for UNLV, which improved to 7-0 at home and halted the Spartans’ four-match win streak.

MEN’S TENNIS

At San Luis Obispo, Calif., freshman Milos Dabic improved to 4-0 in singles with a straight-set win for the Rebels (8-2) in their 4-1 loss to Cal Poly (4-5).

Dabic won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 to notch the lone point for UNLV, which had its three-match win streak halted.

Jordan Sauer and Olle Thestrup won 6-4 at No. 2 doubles for the Rebels. Richard Solberg lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Sauer lost 7-6 (0), 7-6 (2) at No. 4 singles, and Thestrup lost 7-5, 7-6 (2) at No. 1 singles.

Solberg and Dabic teamed for a 7-5 loss at No. 3 doubles.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Birmingham, Ala., senior Destiny Smith-Barnett qualified for the finals of the 60-meter dash in the NCAA Indoor Championships, placing fifth in the preliminaries in 7.25 seconds.

Smith-Barnett’s time was third-best in her heat and 0.10 seconds behind pace-setting Kortnei Johnson of Louisiana State.