UNLV roundup: Baseball team caps sweep of Washington State

Max Smith, shown in 2016, was one of five UNLV players with multiple hits Wednesday in the Rebels' 12-7 win over Washington State at Wilson Stadium. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Grant Robbins’ RBI single capped a three-run fifth inning that put UNLV ahead to stay in its 12-7 nonconference baseball win over Washington State on Wednesday at Wilson Stadium.

Robbins finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three walks as the Rebels (11-7) won their third straight and swept the two-game series with the Cougars (6-10).

Jack-Thomas Wold, James Gamble, Max Smith and Bryson Stott had two hits apiece, and Dillon Johnson drew three walks and drove in three runs for UNLV, which had a 13-11 edge in hits. Gamble scored three runs, and Wold and Stott scored two runs apiece.

Dillon Plew hit a three-run homer in the fourth to put Washington State up 4-3. The Rebels went ahead to stay in the fifth, scoring on a wild pitch, a balk and Robbins’ single.

Tyson Guerrero homered and scored twice, and Collin Montez, Koby Blunt and Danny Sinatro had two hits apiece for the Cougars.

MEN’S DIVING

At Flagstaff, Ariz., sophomore Jesse Cawley placed seventh and freshman Tazman Abramowicz 17th out of 18 competitors in the platform competition at the NCAA Zone E Championships.

Cawley had a score of 622.25, and Abramowicz was at 516.40. Stanford freshman Noah Vigran placed first with a 734.00.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, the scheduled match between the Rebels (9-5) and No. 13-ranked Ohio State (11-2) was canceled because of high winds.