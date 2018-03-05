UNLV roundup: Baseball team caps sweep with eighth straight win

Trevor Horn pitched seven sharp innings to lead UNLV to a 5-4 victory over Fresno State and a sweep of the teams’ three-game Mountain West baseball series Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Max Smith, shown in 2016, went 2-for-4 with an RBI for UNLV on Sunday in its 5-4 victory over Fresno State at Wilson Stadium. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Horn (2-0) held the Bulldogs (8-5, 0-3) to three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks and struck out five as the Rebels (11-1, 3-0) won their eighth straight.

Max Smith capped an eight-pitch at-bat with an RBI single in UNLV’s two-run first inning, and Grant Robbins and Vince Taormina each had a run-scoring single in the Rebels’ three-run fourth.

Bryan Menendez struck out four over the final 1 1/3 innings while allowing one hit and no runs to post his third save.

Nick Warren went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Carter Bins hit a solo home run for Fresno State, which held a 6-5 edge in hits.

Bulldogs starter Oscar Carvajal (1-1) allowed five runs, three earned, on four hits and one walk and struck out one in four innings.

SOFTBALL

At Phoenix, Jaymee Lawton had two go-ahead hits, an RBI double in the first inning and a three-run homer in the seventh, to lead Valparaiso to a 4-1 victory over the Rebels in the Lopes Up Classic.

Kenzie Grossman (5-1) held UNLV (14-6) to one unearned run on three singles and one walk and struck out three over seven innings, halting the Rebels’ three-game win streak.

Morgan Matalin went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run, and Jenna Stauffenberg went 2-for-4 for the Crusaders (8-4), who had a 10-3 edge in hits and overcame five errors.

Devynn Marshall had a pinch-hit RBI single in the third inning for UNLV. Justine Federe and Janine Petmecky had the Rebels’ other hits.

UNLV starter Breana Burke (3-3) allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks and struck out six in seven innings.

The Rebels are off to their best 20-game start since opening 15-5 in 1996.