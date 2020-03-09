UNLV roundup: Baseball team coasts to sweep of St. John’s

Edarian Williams was a home run shy of the cycle and drove in three runs, leading a 19-hit attack that sent UNLV past St. John’s 16-2 in a nonconference baseball game Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Grant Robbins and Austin Pfeifer homered, and James Gamble and Jack-Thomas Wold each had two doubles for the Rebels (6-10), who had nine extra-base hits while capping a three-game series sweep.

UNLV starter Josh Sharman (2-1) held the Red Storm (3-9) to two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings. Larry Quaney, Ty Pohlman and Hadyn King each pitched a hitless, scoreless inning of relief.

Gamble and Austin Kryszczuk each had three hits, and Robbins, Wold and Trevor Rosenberg each had two for the Rebels, who matched St. John’s with no errors. Robbins drove in three runs, and Kryszczuk and Pfeifer drove in two apiece.

Ryan Markey, who went 2-for-3 with a double, was the lone Red Storm player with multiple hits, and he had their lone extra-base hit in their seventh straight loss.

SOFTBALL

At Phoenix, Justine Federe hit a two-run homer and a solo shot and scored the decisive run to power the Rebels to an 8-7, nine-inning victory over host Grand Canyon in the Lopes Up Classic finale for UNLV’s sixth straight win.

Federe’s two-run shot came in the Rebels’ four-run second inning, and her solo blast came in a two-run fifth that put UNLV (21-5) up 6-3.

Kristin Fifield had a sacrifice fly in the fifth for the Antelopes (5-20) and tied the score at 6 with a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh after a Rebels error.

Mia Trejo put UNLV ahead 7-6 with a sacrifice fly in the ninth, and the Rebels scored another run in the inning on an error. Gianna Nicoletti’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning accounted for the final score.

Lilly Bishop hit a three-run homer in the third for Grand Canyon, which matched UNLV with eight hits and one error.

Samantha Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run, Statia Cermak had a double, an RBI and a run, and C.C. Caccamise had a single, an RBI and a run for the Rebels.

Nicoletti and Kaileigh Holland each had two hits for the Antelopes.

UNLV starting pitcher Breana Burke allowed three runs on four hits and one walk and struck out one over four innings and was relieved by Jenny Bressler (11-3), who gave up four runs — one earned — on four hits and one walk and struck out four over five innings.

Brianna Aguilar started for Grand Canyon and allowed four runs on five hits and no walks and struck out two over two innings. Ryan Denhart (2-5) went the rest of the way, allowing four runs — two earned — on three hits and four walks, with seven strikeouts.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, freshman Anton Ornberg rallied for a three-set win at No. 5 singles to send the Rebels to a 4-3 win over Texas-San Antonio. Alex Kobelt won at No. 1 singles and doubles for UNLV.

Later, the Rebels won five of six singles matches in straight sets for a 5-2 victory over Southern Utah to improve to 13-1.

Against the Roadrunners (5-6), Ornberg outlasted Javier Rodriguez 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2). Kobelt notched a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over Kai Breitbach and teamed with Jordan Sauer for a 6-3 win over Joao Alcantara and Sebastian Rodriguez.

Eric Samuelsson improved to 10-1 in dual matches as a senior with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Rodriguez at No. 2 singles, and Clayton Alenik downed Alan Sanson 6-4, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.

Sauer lost 7-5, 6-3 to Juri Reckow at No. 3 singles, and Tom Ciszewski fell 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Javier Gonzalez at No. 4 singles.

UTSA won two of the three doubles matches, with Joao Ceolin and Gonzalez topping Samuelsson and Alenik 6-1, and Breitbach and Reckow downing Jackson Atherton and Milos Dabic 6-4.

Against the Thunderbirds (3-7), Kobelt improved to 14-5 on the season and 7-2 in dual matches with a 6-3, 6-1 win over R.J. Parker at No. 1 singles.

Also in singles, Sauer downed Nolan McCaig 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2, Ornberg improved to 16-3 and 9-1 in dual matches by topping Jose Ortega 6-2, 7-6 at No. 4, Milos Dabic beat Jake Williams 6-0, 6-3 at No. 5, and Alenik won 6-0, 7-5 over Conor Tordoff at No. 6.

In doubles, Tom Ciszewski and Zach Garner teamed for a 6-2 triumph over Tordoff and Ortega at No. 3.