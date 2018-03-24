UNLV roundup: Baseball team edges San Diego State

Grant Robbins hit a go-ahead RBI double in the eighth inning to rally No. 19-ranked UNLV past No. 25 San Diego State 4-3 in a Mountain West baseball game Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Max Smith, shown in 2016, went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI single for UNLV in the Rebels' 4-3 win over visiting San Diego State on Friday. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Max Smith went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI single for the Rebels (20-3, 6-1), who matched Aztecs (14-7, 4-2) with 10 hits.

Austin Anderson (2-0), the third UNLV reliever, inherited a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth and got a popout and a flyout to end the threat.

Rebels starter Alan Strong allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk and struck out seven in six innings.

Kyle Isbel hit a solo homer and Smith an RBI single in the first to put the Rebels up 2-0. San Diego State tied it with an RBI double in the third by Chase Calabuig and Dean Nevarez’s fourth-inning homer.

Smith doubled and scored from third on a fourth-inning wild pitch to restore UNLV’s lead. But Chad Bible homered in the sixth to tie it.

Calabuig finished 3-for-4 and Bible 2-for-4.

Bryan Menendez struck out two in a perfect ninth to post his eighth save.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Reina Bondi went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to back Janine Petmecky, who pitched a two-hit shutout, leading the Rebels to an 8-0 victory over Utah State.

Petmecky (12-2) struck out four and walked one in a Mountain West game shortened to five innings.

Samantha Diaz and Petmecky each went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for UNLV (20-8, 3-1), which amassed 14 hits, including five doubles.

Myranda Bueno went 2-for-2 with an RBI, Justine Federe went 1-for-3 with a double and scored twice, and Brooke Stover had a double and an RBI.

Emily Hunter had two singles for the Aggies (10-16, 0-3).

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Tempe, Ariz., senior Mackenize Raim is tied for sixth at 2-under-par 70, three strokes behind the leader, in leading the Rebels to a tie for seventh with two teams after one round of the three-round, 14-team PING/Arizona State Invitational.

Bianca Pagdanganan of Arizona is alone atop the leaderboard at 5-under 67 in the 81-player field.

For UNLV, freshman Polly Mack is tied for 33rd at 2-over 74, junior Elizabeth Prior is tied for 40th at 75, sophomore Nastasia Kossacky is tied for 56th at 78, and junior Shannon Oh is tied for 67th at 79.

Freshman Cathy Liu, competing as an individual, is tied for 56th at 78.

Washington leads the team competition at 4-under 284, one stroke better than Georgia and Arizona. Oklahoma State is fourth at 2-under 286, Texas Christian fifth at 1-over 289 and Colorado sixth at 7-over 295.

The Rebels are tied for seventh with Oregon and Washington State at 9-over 297.