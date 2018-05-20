UNLV roundup: Baseball team falls in regular-season finale

Fresno State rallied with two runs in the eighth inning and three in the ninth, winning on a two-out, bases-loaded walk, to edge visiting UNLV 9-8 in the teams’ Mountain West regular-season baseball finale Saturday.

Nick Ames, shown in 2016, hit one of UNLV's four home runs Saturday in the Rebels' 9-8 loss at Fresno State. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

J.T. Arruda hit a tying RBI single in the ninth inning and scored the winning run on a two-out, bases-loaded walk, leading Fresno State past UNLV 9-8 in the teams’ Mountain West regular-season baseball finale Saturday in Fresno, California.

Nick Ames, Max Smith, Grant Robbins and Caleb Summerhays each had two hits including a home run for the Rebels (33-22, 14-16), who clinched the No. 4 seed in this week’s league tournament with their win Friday over the Bulldogs (30-24, 13-17).

Summerhays drove in two runs, Smith and Robbins each scored twice, and Vince Taormina went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for UNLV, which was outhit 15-13.

Emilio Nogales and Torin Goldstein each went 3-for-4, with Goldstein kicking off the scoring in Fresno State’s three-run ninth with an RBI double.

Nogales had two RBIs for the Bulldogs, who trailed 1-0 after three innings and forged a 3-3 tie in the fifth. They were down 8-4 entering the bottom of the eighth.

Jeremiah Burks had a home run among his two hits and scored twice, and Arruda and Nick Warren also had two hits apiece for Fresno State.

Rebels starter Chase Maddux allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits and one walk and struck out four over 4 2/3 innings before giving way to five relievers.