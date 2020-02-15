UNLV roundup: Baseball team falls to Central Michigan in opener

Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run single in a four-run seventh inning that put Central Michigan ahead to stay in the Chippewas’ 12-9 win over UNLV in the teams’ season opener Friday.

Jack-Thomas Wold, shown sliding last season, went 2-for-5 with a double for UNLV in its season-opening 12-9 loss to Central Michigan on Friday at Wilson Stadium. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run single in a four-run seventh inning that put Central Michigan ahead to stay in the Chippewas’ 12-9 win over UNLV in the teams’ nonconference season opener Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Lockwood-Powell and Garrett Navarra each went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs for the Chippewas, who held leads of 4-0 and 7-4 — only to have the Rebels tie the score both times.

Zavier Warren put Central Michigan ahead to stay in the seventh when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Austin Pfeifer hit a three-run homer in a four-run fourth by UNLV, which was outhit 10-9 and never led.

Four Chippewas pitchers combined to strike out 12 and walk two; five Rebels pitchers combined to strike out 10 and walk 11.

Grant Frazer earned a save by striking out four in 1⅓ shutout innings. Jack-Thomas Wold doubled off Frazer in the ninth.

Eric Bigani and Grant Robbins also each had a double for UNLV, and Robbins scored twice.

Rebels starter Ryan Hare worked 2⅓ innings, allowing four earned runs on two hits and five walks. He struck out four.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Breana Burke and Charlie Masterson combined to pitch 13⅓ shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks to lead the Rebels to a 7-0 win over Weber State and a 2-0 victory over Montana in the Marucci Desert Classic.

Jenny Bressler relieved Masterson (1-1) against the Grizzlies (4-4) in the seventh inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam to notch a save.

Masterson allowed six hits while striking out six in 6⅓ innings. She exited after giving up consecutive one-out singles to McKenna Tjaden and pinch hitter Kendall Curtis.

Bressler then coaxed a flyout and walked Kylie Becker before striking out Lexi Knauss with the bases loaded to cap a fourth straight win and third consecutive shutout by UNLV (5-3).

Montana starter Michaela Hood (1-1) limited the Rebels to two hits, but one decided the outcome. Hood walked Maddie Schmidt in the fourth, followed by a two-run homer by Mia Trejo.

Hood struck out seven and walked four over six innings.

Tjaden went 2-for-3 for the Grizzlies, who stranded eight runners. Justine Federe’s double was the only other hit for UNLV against Montana.

Unlike the nightcap, when the Rebels’ lone hits went for extra bases, UNLV’s win over the Wildcats (3-4) featured no extra-base hits.

Burke (2-0) was on cruise control against Weber State, blanking the Wildcats on three singles while striking out four.

Federe and Trejo each had a run-scoring single and totaled two RBIs apiece. The Rebels scored on a groundout, two bases-loaded walks and a bases-loaded hit-batsman.

Lauren Tycksen had a single, stole a base and scored three runs.

Weber State starter Katie Donaldson (0-3) lasted 1⅔ innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out none.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete placed first in the 800-meter run and Kaysha Love second in the 60 to pace the Rebels on the final day of the 18-team Don Kirby Elite Invitational.

Wilson-Perteete, a junior, finished in 2 minutes, 8.05 seconds. Junior Elisa Rovere was fifth (2:10.79), junior Emma Wahlenbaier 14th (2:14.44) and senior Agnes Mansaray 23rd (2:17.57).

Love finished the 60 in 7.33 seconds. Fellow UNLV senior Cassondra Hall was eighth (7.49).

The Rebels had two scorers in the 60 hurdles: sophomore Jada Hicks was fifth (8.35 seconds) and freshman Jazlynn Shearer eighth (8.50).

Shearer was 10th in the triple jump (40 feet, 5½ inches), sophomore Jonon Young 14th (39-8) and sophomore Jaylen Walker 25th (38-4¼).

In the 400, sophomore Alexis Surrell placed 11th (55.11 seconds) and sophomore Amari Prude 14th (55.63).

Senior Mackenna Howard was eighth in the shot put (50 feet, 1¾ inches), and UNLV’s 1,600 relay team placed fifth (3:43.74).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Tom Ciszewski returned from injury to rally for a three-set victory that helped the Rebels (8-0) to a 4-2 win over UC Davis (4-2).

Ciszewski edged Chethan Swanson 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles for his first dual-match win of 2020.

UNLV won three other singles matches, with Alex Kobelt topping Ivan Thamma 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1, Eric Samuelsson besting David Goulak 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 and Jordan Sauer getting past Andras Necz 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3.

Anton Ornberg and Jackson Atherton beat Swanson and Dariush Jalali 6-3 at No. 3 doubles for the Rebels’ lone doubles win.

In the other doubles matches, Kobelt and Sauer fell 6-3 to Thamma and Goulak at No. 1, and Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik lost 7-6 (3) to Andrei Volgin and Daniel Landa at No. 2.

Landa also beat Ornberg at No. 5 singles.