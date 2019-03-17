UNLV roundup: Baseball team surges late, falls to Spartans

Johnny Mendoza, Troy Viola, James Shimashita and Kellen Strahm each had an RBI double for San Jose State, which built a six-run lead and edged UNLV 6-5 in a Mountain West baseball game Saturday in San Jose, California.

Jack-Thomas Wold went 3-for-5 with a two-run double in a four-run seventh inning and a home run in the ninth for the Rebels (11-9, 2-3), who left 11 runners on base. The Spartans (11-7, 5-3) were outhit 11-9.

San Jose State starter Tevin Cadola (3-0) took a shutout into the seventh but didn’t retire a batter in the inning. He was charged with four runs on eight hits and four walks and struck out two.

Dillon Johnson went 3-for-5, Duke Pahukoa went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Jacob Godman went 2-for-3 for UNLV.

Mendoza went 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the Spartans’ three-run fourth, and Shimashita went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring double in San Jose State’s two-run fifth.

Rebels starter Ryan Hare (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk and struck out three over four innings.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Ashlyn Adams and Jessica McKay drove in three runs apiece to lead No. 24 Boise State to an 11-2 victory over the Rebels.

Kora Wade went 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs for the Broncos (19-3, 1-1 Mountain West), who held a 13-5 edge in hits in halting a four-game win streak by UNLV (20-6, 1-1).

Serena Huchingson homered and was one of four Boise State players with two hits each. Broncos starter Ginna Mancha (8-1) went the distance in a game shortened to five innings by the run rule, allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks and striking out two.

Rebels starter Charlie Masterson (4-2) didn’t get an out in the second inning. She was charged with seven runs on seven hits and one walk.

Justine Federe and Kiley Harrison each had a double and scored a run for the Rebels, and Myranda Bueno went 2-for-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Partridge Stadium, junior Kaysha Love won the 100-meter dash (11.63 seconds), sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete won the 400 (55.14), and each was part of a winning relay to lead the Rebels on the final day of the three-day UNLV Invitational/Sheila Tarr-Smith Multis.

Love teamed with freshmen Emerald Bowen and Jada Hicks and senior Drea Austin to win the 400 relay in 45.19 seconds, and Wilson-Perteete teamed with freshmen Amari Prude, Alexis Surell and Gizzelle Reid to win the 1,600 relay in 3 minutes, 40.70 seconds.

Freshman Jonon Young placed first in the triple jump (40 feet, 2.75 inches), and junior Mackenna Howard took top honors in the shot put (52 feet, 2.75 inches).

SWIMMING

At Cleveland, freshman Ivan Zukov placed fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 58.35 seconds to lead the Rebels on the final day of the three-day National Invitational Championships.

Junior Hayden Hemmens was sixth in the 100 freestyle in a personal-best 44.41 seconds, freshman Michal Cukanow was seventh in the 200 butterfly in 1:47.17, and freshman Carissa Armijo was seventh in the 200 butterfly in 2:01.11.