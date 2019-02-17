UNLV roundup: Baseball team surges late for first win

Dillon Johnson, shown sliding in April, hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning of UNLV's 11-10 win over Seattle on Saturday at Wilson Stadium. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo)

Dillon Johnson hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap UNLV’s rally to an 11-10 win over Seattle in a nonconference baseball game Saturday at Wilson Stadium.

Bryson Stott went 3-for-4 with a double, three walks and two RBIs for the Rebels (1-1), who drew 11 walks and had eight players post one RBI each. They trailed 10-6 after seven innings.

Grant Robbins had two doubles and drew two walks, Seth Mullis went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks, Max Smith homered and drew three walks, and James Gamble had two hits for UNLV, which scored two runs in the eighth and two in the ninth.

Justin Mazzone had one of the three home runs by the Redhawks (1-1) and totaled five RBIs. Chase Wells had a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs, Kyle Sherick went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Connor O’Brien went 3-for-5 for Seattle, which was outhit 15-13.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Lauren Tycksen went 6-for-8 with five runs and two RBIs to lead the Rebels (8-1) to a 9-2 victory over Georgetown (2-6) and a 10-4 win over Weber State (3-6) in the Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic.

Charlie Masterson (2-0) pitched a complete game against the Hoyas, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk and striking out five. Mia Trejo went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Tycksen went 2-for-4 and scored twice, and Statia Cermak hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run.

Noelle Holiday went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Alexa Dolby went 2-for-4 with a double and a run for Georgetown, which was outhit 10-9.

Against the Wildcats, Tycksen went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, Justin Federe went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, and Reina Bondi went 2-for-5 and scored twice.

UNLV starter Jenny Bressler allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings, and Breana Burke (2-1) got the win after giving up one run on four hits and one walk over the final three innings.

Ali Belloc, Landi Hakwer, Brookie Moeai and Faith Hoe had two hits apiece for Weber State, with Belloc and Moeai driving in two runs apiece. The Wildcats were outhit 12-11.

UNLV is 8-1 for the second time in the program’s 35-year history. The other was in 1995, when the Rebels last advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

At Cox Pavilion, reserve Rodjanae Wade had career highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Rebels to a 74-70 win over San Jose State.

Nikki Wheatley scored 15 points and Katie Powell 12 for the Lady Rebels (9-15, 7-6 Mountain West), held a 46-34 edge in rebounds and a 17-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Megan Anderson had 16 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Spartans (2-21, 1-11), who pulled within two points with 18 seconds left. They trailed 26-24 after one quarter, 44-37 at halftime and 59-51 entering the fourth quarter.

San Jose State, which shot 42.9 percent, lost its fourth straight and fell to 0-12 on the road. UNLV, which shot 37.9 percent, improved to 5-1 at home in league play.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, 81st-ranked Aiwen Zhu won twice in singles and was part of a doubles victory to lead the Rebels (7-2) to 4-0 nonconference wins over New Mexico State (2-3) and UC Riverside (2-3).

UNLV has won six straight matches and is 5-0 at home.

Against the Aggies, Zhu won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and teamed with En-Pei Huang for a 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. Huang won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, Samantha Li won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6 singles, and Connie Li and Izumi Asano teamed for a 7-5 victory at No. 2 doubles.

Against the Highlanders, Zhu won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Anna Bogoslavets won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Connie Li won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles, and Alex Kalachova won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Stockton, Calif., Olle Thestrup won 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Jordan Sauer for a 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles to lead the Rebels (6-1) to a 4-3 nonconference win over Pacific (2-4).

Freshman Milos Dabic won 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4 singles in his first collegiate dual match, sophomore Clayton Alenik won 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles, and freshman Tom Ciszewski won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.

Alenik and Ciszewski each improved to 6-0 in dual-match singles play in 2019, and all three doubles matches — two of which the Tigers won — were decided by 6-4 scores.

UNLV’s scheduled match against California (2-3) was canceled because of darkness.