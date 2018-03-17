UNLV roundup: Baseball team tops Air Force for sixth straight win

Nick Rodriguez and Dillon Johnson drove in three runs apiece Friday to lead UNLV to its sixth straight baseball win, 11-6 over Air Force in a Mountain West game in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Nick Rodriguez, right, shown in 2015, hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple Friday to help UNLV to an 11-6 win over host Air Force. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alan Strong (4-0) worked around 10 hits to hold the Falcons (6-11, 1-3) to two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings as the 21st-ranked Rebels (17-2, 4-0) won their sixth straight.

Kyle Isbel went 4-for-6 with two RBIs for UNLV, which held a 17-13 edge in hits. The Rebels scored two runs in each of the first four innings and led 8-3 after six.

Bryson Stott went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and scored twice, and Grant Robbins and Max Smith added two hits apiece for UNLV.

Drew Wiss went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Tyler Zabojnik and Rob Dau each went 2-for-5 with a double, Nic Ready went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, and Colby Brown had a triple and a sacrifice fly for Air Force.

SOFTBALL

At Albuquerque, N.M., Chelsea Johnson hit a one-out, walk-off grand slam in the seventh inning to power New Mexico to a 5-2 victory over the Rebels in both teams’ Mountain West opener.

Andrea Howard homered in the second to put the Lobos (7-19, 1-0) up 1-0, and UNLV (17-8, 0-1) tied it in the fourth on Mia Trejo’s home run.

Trejo gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead in the seventh with an RBI single before Johnson’s winning blast off Janine Petmecky (10-2), who went the distance, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and four walks. She struck out seven.

Jensen Main (4-8) went the distance for New Mexico, holding the Rebels to one earned run on seven hits and six walks while striking out two.

Both teams had seven hits, and the Lobos committed three errors compared to one by UNLV.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Alexandr Cozbinov, Richard Solberg and Jordan Sauer won in singles and were part of a doubles victory for the Rebels (8-5) in their 5-2 triumph over Marquette (9-4).

Cozbinov downed Alvaro Verdu 6-3, 7-6 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Courtney Lock for a 7-5 victory over Verdu and Brett Meyers at No. 1 doubles.

Solberg won in three sets and No. 4 singles, Sauer won in straight sets at No. 5 singles, and they teamed for a 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Eric Samuelsson won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for UNLV and teamed with Clayton Alenik in a 7-5 loss at No. 2 doubles.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Columbus, Ohio, sophomore Sophia Carnevale placed 34th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 0.74 seconds, and senior Myka Fielding placed 42nd in 3-meter diving with 251.50 points at the NCAA Championships.