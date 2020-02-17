UNLV roundup: Baseball team wins finale of opening series

Grant Robbins hit a three-run triple in the first inning and an RBI single in the eighth to power UNLV past Central Michigan 10-8 in a nonconference baseball game Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Grant Robbins, shown batting in 2018, had a three-run triple and an RBI single for UNLV in its 10-8 win over Central Michigan on Sunday at Wilson Stadium. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo)

Austin Kryszczuk singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth for the Rebels (1-3), who went up 7-0 in the first with seven unearned runs — all of which were scored with two outs. Alex Amelburu followed Robbins’ triple with an RBI single, and Edarian Williams brought in Amelburu with a triple.

The Chippewas (3-1) chipped away with one run in the third, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to tie the score at 8.

Williams had three of the Rebels’ 14 hits, and Robbins, Kryszczuk, Eric Bigani and Jack-Thomas Wold each had two. Bigani doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Bradley Spooner (1-0) pitched the final 2⅓ innings for the Rebels and was perfect, with two strikeouts.

Zavier Warren, Zach Gilles and Griffin Lockwood-Powell each had three of the 12 hits by Central Michigan, which had no extra-base hits. Lockwood-Powell drove in two runs, and Warren scored three.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, the Rebels moved to 10-0 for the first time by sweeping a doubleheader.

Alex Kobelt won in singles and doubles in UNLV’s 5-2 win over Weber State (6-5), and Jordan Sauer and Tom Ciszewski won in singles and doubles in the Rebels’ 7-0 victory over Seattle (0-7).

Against the Wildcats, Kobelt downed Kris van Wyk 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Sauer for a 6-4 victory over van Wyk and Bo-Han Li at No. 1 doubles.

Ciszewski outlasted Brendan Barr 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8) at No. 4 singles, Anton Ornberg downed Cezary Walkusz 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 singles, and Milos Dabic topped Killian Sinclair 6-3, 6-2 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles, Eric Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik teamed for a 6-2 win over Sebastian Buxman and Arthur Serafim at No. 2.

Against the Redhawks, who fielded only five healthy players, Sauer outlasted Trenton Nield 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-6) at No. 1 singles and teamed with Kobelt for a 6-4 victory over Nield and Alex Chan at No. 1 singles.

Ciszewski downed Chan 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Dabic for a 6-1 victory over Jim Bauer and Lars Schmassmann at No. 2 doubles.

In singles, Alenik beat Schmassmann 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3, Zach Garner topped Bauer 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4, and Jackson Atherton beat Juan P. Jaramillo 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Devyn Cretz pitched a seven-hit shutout with no walks, and Abby Doughty went 2-for-4 with an RBI single to lead Utah Valley past the Rebels 2-0 in the Marucci Desert Classic finale.

Cretz (3-0) struck out four and did not allow an extra-base hit, halting a six-game win streak by UNLV (7-4). All of the Rebels’ hits came with two outs, and only two came after the second inning.

UNLV’s best chance to score came in the second, when Statia Cermak, Julia Vollmer and Maddie Schmidt hit three straight infield singles — to shortstop, second base and third base — to load the bases. Lauren Tycksen then grounded back to Cretz to end the threat.

Doughty’s first single drove in an unearned run that was set up by a passed ball in the third. She also singled in the fifth, when the Wolverines (8-3) loaded the bases and scored on a fielder’s choice.

Rebels starter Jenny Bressler (3-3) allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks. She struck out five. Breana Burke pitched a perfect sixth and seventh for UNLV, with three strikeouts.

Doughty was the lone player for either team with multiple hits.