UNLV roundup: Boise State blanks women’s soccer team

Junior forward Raimee Sherle became Boise State’s leading scorer in women’s soccer, netting three second-half goals to power the Broncos to a 3-0 win over UNLV in a Mountain West match Sunday at Johann Memorial Field.

Sherle’s goals, coming in a 3-minute, 11-second span starting in the 47th minute, gave her 37 in 53 matches for the Broncos (8-2, 2-0) and left her four shy of the league goals record set by Utah’s Amy Kofoed from 1999 to 2001.

The Rebels (7-3-1, 1-1) lost for the first time in five home matches this season and fell to 20-2-2 at home since the start of 2016. They were outshot 11-4 and put just one shot on goal. Boise State had four shots on goal.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Izumi Asano won a singles flight and teamed with Samatha Li to win a doubles flight for the Rebels, who went 7-1 on the final day of the UNLV Fall Invitational.

Anna Bogoslavets and Alex Kalachova also won a singles flight for UNLV in a tournament that included competitors from Long Beach State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State and Southern Utah.

In the top singles flight, Northern Arizona’s Chiara Tomasetti rallied past UNLV’s Aiwen Zhu 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.