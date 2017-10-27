UNLV roundup: Boise State sweeps volleyball team

Sierra Nobley had 14 kills and Jaymee-Lee Bulda 33 assists to lead Boise State to a 3-0 win over UNLV in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

UNLV volleyball coach Cindy Fredrick, right, shown in 2014, saw her team get swept at Boise State on Thursday. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV)

Sierra Nobley had 14 kills and Jaymee-Lee Bulda 33 assists to lead Boise State to a 3-0 win over UNLV in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

Janell Walley had 10 digs and two aces for the Broncos (13-10, 6-5), who won by scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-14.

Mariena Hayden had eight kills, Riley Jacobs 31 assists, Leka Kiner-Falefa 11 digs and Ashley Owens three blocks for the Rebels (8-16, 4-7).

“We played good volleyball up until about 10 points but let Boise State go on some big runs every time,” UNLV coach Cindy Fredrick said. “Errors played a big part. We missed a lot of serves and had too many errors tonight.”