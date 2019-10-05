69°F
UNLV roundup: Both soccer teams edged 1-0 in league play

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2019
 

Detre Bell stopped Nico Clasen on a penalty kick in the 40th minute, and Ryan Goldsmith scored in the 84th minute to lift Cal State Bakersfield past UNLV 1-0 in a Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer match Friday in Bakersfield, California.

Bell totaled five saves for the Roadrunners (2-6, 1-1), who held edges of 12-11 in shots and 5-2 in shots on goal. The best chance for the Rebels (2-8, 0-2) to forge a tie came in the 87th minute, when Bryan Martinez-Serrano flicked a shot off the bottom of the crossbar.

Clasen put two of his match-high five shots on goal. Lukas Betz had one save for UNLV, which was dealt its fifth straight loss.

Ricardo Soza led Cal State Bakerfield in shots with four and assisted on Goldsmith’s goal.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At San Diego, Darcy Weiser scored in the 76th minute to send San Diego State past the Rebels 1-0 in a Mountain West match.

UNLV (3-8, 0-3) held a 13-6 edge in shots and a 12-1 advantage in corner kicks but put only two shots on goal in its fourth straight loss.

Weiser put both of her shots on goal, and Brooke Lisowski stopped both shots she faced for the Aztecs (3-6, 2-1), who notched their second win in a row.

Jadyn Nogues put one of her match-high five shots on goal for the Rebels, and Emberly Sevilla had three saves for UNLV.

