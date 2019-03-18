UNLV roundup: Bressler, softball team blank No. 24 Boise State

Freshman Jenny Bressler pitched a two-hit shutout to lead UNLV past No. 24-ranked Boise State 1-0 in a Mountain West softball game Sunday at Eller Media Stadium.

Myranda Bueno went 2-for-3 and scored in the fifth inning on pinch hitter Kiley Harrison’s single as the Rebels (21-6, 2-1) took two of three from the Broncos (19-4, 1-2) in the weekend series.

Bressler (13-2) struck out two and issued one walk to outduel Gianna Mancha (8-2), who allowed one run on seven hits and two walks and struck out one over six innings.

Boise State’s best chance to score came in the sixth, when Serena Huchingson led off by being hit by a pitch and got to second on a single by Kora Wade.

After a sacrifice by Rebekah Cervantes put runners on second and third, Bressler retired Jessica McKay on a foul popout to third baseman Lauryn Baker and Alison Seng on a flyout to Bueno in left field.

BASEBALL

At San Jose, Calif., Kellen Strahm went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to rally San Jose State from a five-run deficit after two innings to a 7-6 win over the Rebels.

The Spartans (12-7, 6-3 Mountain West) swept the three-game weekend series, with UNLV (11-10, 2-4) losing each game by one run.

Grant Robbins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning, and Max Smith and Robbins hit consecutive two-run singles in the Rebels’ five-run second, putting UNLV up 6-1.

Strahm hit an RBI single in the first and a two-run triple in San Jose State’s three-run sixth that tied the score at 6. Blake Berry hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth for the Spartans.

Brandon Peterson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored twice, Aaron Pleschner went 2-for-4 and scored twice, and Berry and Nico Malbrough also had two hits apiece for San Jose State, which held a 13-8 edge in hits.

Dillon Johnson went 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Rebels.

UNLV starter Chase Maddux allowed four runs, three earned, on nine hits and two walks and struck out none in 5 1/3 innings. Jackson Cofer (1-2) gave up Berry’s go-ahead hit in the eighth and struck out two in the inning.