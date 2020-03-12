UNLV roundup: Cawley in three events at NCAA zone diving meet

UNLV junior Jesse Cawley competed in three events Wednesday on the final day of the NCAA Zone E diving championships in Federal Way, Washington.

Cawley’s best finish was 14th in platform diving with a score of 543.75 points. He placed 15th in 1-meter with 540.70 points and 22nd in 3-meter with 267.10 points.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, the nonconference game between the Rebels (6-11) and Houston (6-9), scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, was canceled because of rain.