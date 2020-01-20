54°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Cawley leads Rebels at UCLA diving meet

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2020 - 6:04 pm
 

UNLV junior Jesse Cawley placed 10th in the 1-meter event with a score of 545.80 to pace the Rebels on the final day of the three-day Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles.

With Sunday’s men’s diving results factored in, the final score of UNLV’s home dual meet against Wyoming became 156-132 in favor of the Rebels.

Also Sunday, for the UNLV women, senior Kourtney Clark placed 34th in the platform event with a score of 141.40, and junior Josauli Lacuesta tied for 36th with a 137.90.

The event included Air Force, California, Cal Baptist, Cal Poly, Denver, Fresno State, Hawaii, Northern Arizona, San Diego, San Diego State, Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and Utah.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, No. 7-ranked Michaela Gordon of Stanford rallied to upend No. 29 Bunyai Thamchaiwat of Oklahoma State in three sets in the Freeman Memorial Championships singles final.

Gordon, a junior seeded first, dropped the first set to Thamchaiwat, a sophomore seeded third, before rallying to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

In the doubles final, third-seeded senior Makenna Jones and junior Alle Sanford of North Carolina downed senior Emma Higuchi and sophomore Sara Choy of Stanford 6-2.

Individual competitors from No. 1-ranked Stanford, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 6 Pepperdine and No. 11 Oklahoma State joined the Rebels for the event.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV roundup: Surrell paces track team in Arizona
RJ

Sophomore Alexis Surrell won the 400-meter dash and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team to lead UNLV in the Lumberjack Team Challenge track and field meet Friday in Flagstaff, Arizona.

UNLV roundup: Track team notches three wins in indoor opener
RJ

Jonon Young placed first in the long jump and triple jump and Cassondra Hall in the 60-meter dash as UNLV opened its indoor track and field season at the Northern Arizona Friday Night Duals.

UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels’ late rally stuns Boise State
RJ

LaTecia Smith’s driving layup with 6.2 seconds left capped UNLV’s 15-3 game-ending run in its 66-65 win over Boise State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

Alexander Cozbinov, shown while at UNLV, represented his home nation of Moldova in the inaugura ...
UNLV roundup: Ex-Rebel Cozbinov takes part in ATP Cup
RJ

Former UNLV standout men’s tennis player Alexander Cozbinov lost two three-set matches against Belgium on Friday as part of the inaugural 24-team ATP Cup in Sydney.