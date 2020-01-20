UNLV roundup: Cawley leads Rebels at UCLA diving meet

UNLV junior Jesse Cawley placed 10th in the 1-meter event Sunday with a score of 545.80 to pace the Rebels on the final day of the three-day Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles.

UNLV junior Jesse Cawley placed 10th in the 1-meter event with a score of 545.80 to pace the Rebels on the final day of the three-day Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles.

With Sunday’s men’s diving results factored in, the final score of UNLV’s home dual meet against Wyoming became 156-132 in favor of the Rebels.

Also Sunday, for the UNLV women, senior Kourtney Clark placed 34th in the platform event with a score of 141.40, and junior Josauli Lacuesta tied for 36th with a 137.90.

The event included Air Force, California, Cal Baptist, Cal Poly, Denver, Fresno State, Hawaii, Northern Arizona, San Diego, San Diego State, Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and Utah.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, No. 7-ranked Michaela Gordon of Stanford rallied to upend No. 29 Bunyai Thamchaiwat of Oklahoma State in three sets in the Freeman Memorial Championships singles final.

Gordon, a junior seeded first, dropped the first set to Thamchaiwat, a sophomore seeded third, before rallying to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

In the doubles final, third-seeded senior Makenna Jones and junior Alle Sanford of North Carolina downed senior Emma Higuchi and sophomore Sara Choy of Stanford 6-2.

Individual competitors from No. 1-ranked Stanford, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 6 Pepperdine and No. 11 Oklahoma State joined the Rebels for the event.