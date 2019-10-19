UNLV roundup: Ciszewski, Dabic ousted in region tennis event

The UNLV doubles team of sophomores Tom Ciszewski and Milos Dabic lost a close round-of-16 match Friday to end the program’s run at the ITA Mountain Region men’s tennis championships.

(Getty Images)

Ciszewski and Dabic, seeded 13th, lost 8-6 to second-seeded juniors James Davis and Matt Summers of Denver.

The ITA regional championships feature more than 8,000 student/athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, junior and community colleges competing at 85 sites.

In Division I, regional champions and finalists in singles and doubles qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, California.

UNLV returns to action when it hosts the annual Easley Memorial Championship starting Nov. 1 at Fertitta Tennis Complex.