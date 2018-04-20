Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Clemens excels in two-day heptathlon

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2018 - 11:46 pm
 

UNLV junior Stella Clemens placed 10th among collegiate competitors in her group and 22nd out of 53 overall in the two-day heptathlon at the Bryan Clay Invitational track and field meet in Azusa, California.

Clemens, who scored 5,206 points, placed second in the javelin throw (125 feet), third in the shot put (40 feet, 8.75 inches) and sixth in the long jump (18 feet, 5 inches).

Clemens also posted times of 14.63 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, 25.88 seconds in the 200 and 2 minutes, 27.85 seconds in the 800 and cleared 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump.

