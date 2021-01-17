UNLV roundup: Diving teams notch two wins at UCLA

The UNLV men’s and women’s diving teams won two events Saturday on the second day of the Bruin Invitational at UCLA in Los Angeles.

The UNLV men’s and women’s diving teams won two events Saturday on the second day of the Bruin Invitational at UCLA in Los Angeles.

Senior Jesse Cawley placed first in the men’s platform event with a score of 611.85, and junior Montse Moreno placed first in the women’s 3-meter event with a score of 532.15.

Also for the Rebels, freshman Jamie Spilchak placed second in men’s platform (536.95), and freshman Isabella Bassock placed ninth in women’s 3-meter (328.85).

The three-day event will conclude Sunday with women’s platform and men’s 1-meter.