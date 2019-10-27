UNLV roundup: Doubles team makes regional tennis final

UNLV’s top doubles team won again Saturday to earn a spot in the final of the ITA Mountain Region women’s tennis championships at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

(Getty Images)

UNLV’s top doubles team won again Saturday to earn a spot in the final of the ITA Mountain Region women’s tennis championships at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano, seeded seventh, topped the sixth-seeded duo of Utah sophomore Madison Tattini and senior Whitney Hekking 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals.

The Rebels next face Northern Arizona sophomore Adrianna Sosnowska and freshman Mimi Bland in Sunday’s final.

The singles final will pit top-seeded senior Chiara Tomasetti of Northern Arizona against fourth-seeded sophomore Sara Nayar of Colorado.

The ITA regional championships feature more than 8,000 student-athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, junior and community colleges in 85 events around the country.

In Division I, regional doubles champions and singles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships.

BASEBALL

At Las Vegas Ballpark, James Gamble broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning with a two-out home run, and nine Rebels pitchers combined to allow one run and three walks while striking out 15 in a 3-1 win over Cal State Fullerton in a 14-inning exhibition.

UNLV scored twice in the 11th on an RBI double by Eric Bigani and a throwing error. The Titans’ lone run came on Kyle Luckham’s RBI single in the 13th.

Josh Sharman struck out four in three innings, Chase Maddux struck out three in 3⅔ innings, Matthew Mitchell struck out three in two innings, and Cameron Jabara and Haydn King each struck out two in one inning for the Rebels, who yielded 11 hits.