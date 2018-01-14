UNLV roundup: Doubles team moves to Freeman Memorial semifinals

The UNLV doubles team of Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang posted a 7-6 quarterfinal upset of 51st-ranked Chloe Ouellet-Pizer and Makenna Jones of North Carolina in the Freeman Memorial on Saturday.

UNLV junior Aiwen Zhu, shown last season, won in singles and doubles, both against ranked opponents, on Saturday in the Freeman Memorial at Fertitta Tennis Complex. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA)

The UNLV doubles team of Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang needed a tiebreaker to cap a 7-6 quarterfinal upset of fourth-seeded and 51st-ranked Chloe Ouellet-Pizer and Makenna Jones of North Carolina on the second day of the 16th annual Freeman Memorial on Saturday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

The Rebel duo will next take on top-seeded and seventh-seeded Ena Shibahara and Jada Hart of UCLA in the semifinal round, which starts at 10 a.m. Sunday.

In singles play, freshman Izumi Asano was ousted in the quarterfinal round of the main draw, falling to Hart 6-1, 6-0.

In the second flight, Jovana Kenic downed Naomie Rosenberg of Stanford, 6-2, 6-2.

The Rebels also picked up a big ranked win in the added matches draw as Zhu upset No. 44 Dzina Milvanovic of Pepperdine 6-3, 6-4.

Competitors representing teams that include seven of the top 20 from the season’s initial ITA national rankings are on hand for the three-day event.