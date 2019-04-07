UNLV roundup: Early homers by Pfeifer, Stott key baseball win

Bryson Stott, shown last season, hit a three-run homer in the second inning that put UNLV ahead to stay Saturday in its 9-6 victory at Air Force. (UNLV photo)

Austin Pfeifer hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Bryson Stott duplicated the feat in the second to put UNLV ahead to stay in its 9-6 win over Air Force in a Mountain West baseball game Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Pfeifer totaled three hits and Stott two, helping the Rebels (18-15, 6-8) to a 13-8 edge in hits. Gabe Martinez hit a two-run double in a three-run first for the Falcons (13-14, 5-4) and totaled three RBIs.

Max Smith and Dillon Johnson also had two hits apiece for UNLV. Smith hit an RBI single and Edarian Williams a run-scoring double in the sixth to put the Rebels up 9-4.

UNLV starter Ryan Hare (5-2) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks and struck out three over 6 2/3 innings.

Nic Ready and Tommy Gillman each had two hits and scored twice for Air Force. Falcons starter Matt Hargreaves (2-1) gave up seven runs on six hits and four walks and struck out one over four innings.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Danielle Lung worked around seven walks and three hits to pitch six shutout innings, leading Fresno State to a 4-0 victory over the Rebels.

Lung (9-1) threw only 68 of her 127 pitches for strikes and struck out two. She exited after walking Justine Federe leading off the ninth, and reliever Danielle East prompted a double-play grounder from Mia Trejo, who had her nine-game hit streak halted.

Lauren Tycksen went 2-for-3 for the Rebels (26-8, 7-3 Mountain West), who left 11 runners on base while seeing their four-game win streak end.

Jade Nua hit an RBI double and Hayleigh Galvan a run-scoring single in a three-run first inning for the Bulldogs (23-12, 2-6), who have won eight of their past nine.

McKenzie Wilson went 2-for-4 and was the lone player with multiple hits off UNLV starter Breana Burke (6-3), who went the distance, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks. She struck out one.