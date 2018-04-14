UNLV roundup: Eighth-inning home run keys softball victory

Alyssa Navarro belted a one-out home run in the eighth inning, UNLV’s first hit, lifting the Rebels to a 1-0 win over Boise State in a Mountain West softball game Friday in Boise, Idaho.

(Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

The Broncos (27-12, 6-4), who had won six straight and held a league-high .360 batting average, were shut out on six hits and no walks by Janine Petmecky (15-6). She struck out seven.

Boise State freshman Gianna Mancha (11-4) also went the distance, holding UNLV (23-15, 5-8) to one run on two hits and no walks while striking out eight.

Justine Federe had the Rebels’ other hit, a single that immediately followed Navarro’s homer to left-center. Alison Seng and Madison Anthony had two hits apiece for the Broncos.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Nick Ames hit a two-run double in the first inning and Bryson Stott a two-run double in the eighth to back solid pitching from Alan Strong and three relievers, sending the Rebels to a 6-3 win over Air Force.

Strong (6-0) held the Falcons (14-20, 7-9 Mountain West) to two earned runs on six hits and one walk and struck out five. Blaze Bohall, Donavon McCrystal and Bryan Menendez each struck out two while pitching shutout ball over the final four innings.

Kyle Isbel went 2-for-3 with two doubles and scored a run, and Grant Robbins, Jack-Thomas Wold and Seth Mullins each went 2-for-4 and scored a run for UNLV (25-11, 8-5), which had a 12-9 edge in hits.

Nick Rodriguez had a tying RBI single in the fifth, and the Rebels scored the go-ahead run on an error in that inning.

Ryan Robb went 3-for-4, and Daniel Jones had a two-run double for Air Force.