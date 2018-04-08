UNLV roundup: Errors spur softball loss to San Diego State

Katie Byrd went 3-for-3 with a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to lead San Diego State to a 4-1 win over UNLV in a Mountain West softball game Saturday at Eller Media Stadium.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Janine Petmecky and Mia Trejo had two hits apiece for the Rebels (21-15, 3-8), who matched the Aztecs (12-23, 3-5) with nine hits. Three UNLV errors made all of San Diego State’s runs unearned.

Samantha Diaz’s RBI single in the fourth gave the Rebels a 1-0 lead, before the Aztecs scored twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh.

Taylor Adams went 2-for-4 with a tying RBI single in the sixth. Marissa Moreno (3-12) held UNLV to one run on six hits and no walks in four innings.

Rebels starter Charlie Masterson (5-6) pitched the distance and walked none.