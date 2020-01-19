UNLV roundup: Ethridge, Lady Rebels dominate New Mexico

Justice Ethridge scored 22 points to lead UNLV past New Mexico 68-51 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

UNLV freshman Anna Blount, center, shown in November, had five rebounds in 10 minutes Saturday, helping the Lady Rebels to a 58-28 edge on the boards in their 68-51 win at New Mexico. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sophomore Justice Ethridge scored a career-high 22 points to lead UNLV past New Mexico 68-51 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ethridge shot 8-for-14 while making five of the Lady Rebels’ eight 3-pointers as they won for the sixth time in seven games.

Rodjanae Wade had 15 points and 10 rebounds in her league-leading 11th double-double of the season for UNLV (9-9, 5-2), which held a 58-28 edge in rebounds and limited the Lobos (11-9, 2-5) to 26.7-percent shooting.

Isis Beh had 11 points and LaTecia Smith nine points and nine rebounds for the Lady Rebels, who led 21-14 after one quarter, 41-23 at halftime and 55-41 entering the fourth quarter.

Ahlise Hurst scored 16 points to lead New Mexico, which missed 25 of 31 field-goal attempts in the first half, including all 11 of its 3-point tries.

Jordan Hosey had 11 points and seven rebounds and Aisia Robertson eight points and six assists for the Lobos, who ended up missing 23 of 26 3-point attempts.

SWIMMING

At Buchanan Natatorium, juniors Caitlyn Schreiber and Kate Afanasyeva each won and individual event and were part of a victorious relay team to lead the Rebels women past Wyoming 160-140.

For the men, freshman Christopher Mykkanen and sophomore Ivan Zukov each won two events, and junior Richard Szilagyi and sophomore Bryan Chavez each won an individual event and were part of a winning relay to give the Rebels a 147-128 lead over the Cowboys ahead of Sunday’s diving.

The women and men each totaled eight victories.

Schreiber won the 50-yard freestyle (23.68 seconds) and teamed with Afanasyeva, freshman Alexia Taylor-Arredondo and junior Eva Kim to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.93). Afanasyeva also won the 100 backstroke (55.40 seconds).

Five sophomore women notched wins: Filio Raftopoulo in the 1,650 freestyle (17:19.24), Teneka Ash in the 200 butterfly (2:04.62), Ava Haase in the 100 freestyle (51.92 seconds), Kacey Kiuchi in the 200 backstroke (2:00.36) and Camila Quineche in the 400 individual medley (4:35.38).

Mykkanen won the 1,650 freestyle (15:58.17) and the 500 freestyle (4:39.25), and Zukov won the 200 breaststroke (2:04.02) and the 400 individual medley (4:00.30).

Szilagyi won the 100 freestyle (45.20 seconds) and teamed with Chavez, junior Sean Gage and senior Hayden Hemmens to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:22.20). Chavez won the 200 freestyle (1:39.44).

Also for the men, Panos Bolanos won the 200 backstroke (1:49.78).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano, seeded second and ranked 28th nationally, lost 7-5 to Stanford senior Emma Higuchi and sophomore Sara Choy in the Freeman Memorial Championships quarterfinals, ending the Rebels’ main-draw run.

Individual competitors from No. 1-ranked Stanford, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 6 Pepperdine and No. 11 Oklahoma State are joining the Rebels for the event.

The three-day tournament wraps up Sunday, starting with the doubles semifinals at 10 a.m.

DIVING

At Los Angeles, junior Jesse Cawley finished seventh on platform with a score of 603.90 on the second day of the three-day Bruin Invitational.

Senior Kourtney Clark was 40th on 3-meter with a score of 191.60, junior Josauli Lacuesta placed 42nd with a score of 179.60.

The event includes Air Force, California, Cal Baptist, Cal Poly, Denver, Fresno State, Hawaii, Northern Arizona, San Diego, San Diego State, Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and Utah.