UNLV roundup: First-place Boise State edges Lady Rebels

UNLV center Rodjanae Wade, left, shown in February 2018, had 13 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday in the Lady Rebels' 64-57 loss to Boise State at Cox Pavilion. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie)

Braydey Hodgins scored 28 points to lead Boise State past UNLV 64-57 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

Katie Powell had 16 points and nine rebounds and Rodjanae Wade 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (7-14, 5-5), who missed 12 of 21 free throws but shot 43.1 percent from the field. They held the first-place Broncos (18-3, 9-1) to 36.7 percent.

Rachel Bowers scored 19 points for Boise State, which was were outrebounded 41-36. UNLV trailed 16-9 after one quarter, 30-21 at halftime and 46-40 entering the fourth quarter.

TRACK AND FIELD

Senior Destiny Smith-Barnett was named the Mountain West’s track athlete of the week after winning the 60-meter dash for the third time in as many meets.

Smith-Barnett’s time Saturday of 7.20 seconds in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic was .01 seconds faster than runner-up Kortnei Johnson of Louisiana State.

A native of Oakland, California, Smith-Barnett ranks first in the Mountain West and third in the NCAA with a time of 7.17 seconds notched at Northern Arizona’s Lumberjack Team Challenge in mid-January.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Freshmen Carissa Armijo and Ivan Zukov were named swimmers of the week by the Mountain West and Western Athletic Conference, respectively, for their performances against Grand Canyon last weekend.

Armijo won the 200-yard freestyle and the 400 individual medley. Zukov won the 100 breaststroke, the 200 breaststroke and the 400 individual medley and led off the second-place 400 medley relay team.

BASEBALL

Junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-America second team.

Dating to December, the Desert Oasis product has been tabbed to the Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-America first team as well as Baseball America and D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America second teams and Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America third team.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sophomore Izumi Asano was named Mountain West player of the week after going 3-0 in singles and doubles and entered the national singles rankings at No. 118.

A native of Kasugai, Japan, Asano won twice in singles and teamed with Connie Li for a doubles victory in matches against Texas A&M and Lamar. Asano joined teammate Aiwen Zhu, who is ranked No. 81, in winning the weekly league honor this season.

MEN’S TENNIS

Sophomore Jordan Sauer was named Mountain West player of the week after going 7-0 in singles and doubles in four victories last weekend.

A native of Pretoria, South Africa, Sauer lost only one set playing at Nos. 3 and 4 singles and teamed with Olle Thestrup for three doubles wins, helping the Rebels (5-0) to victories over New Mexico State, Hawaii, Weber State and UC Riverside.