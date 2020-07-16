UNLV roundup: Five track athletes gain academic honors

Five UNLV athletes gained U.S. Track Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-academic honors, and the Rebels received all-academic team recognition.

UNLV’s Acacia Astwood, DeAndra Greer, Cassondra Hall, Mackenna Howard and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete gained U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-academic honors, and the Rebels received all-academic team recognition behind their 3.19 cumulative grade-point average.

Howard was honored for the fourth time and Wilson-Perteete for the third straight time. Astwood, Greer and Hall are first-time honorees.

UNLV has gained all-academic team recognition eight times dating to 2009-10.