110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Five track athletes gain academic honors

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 3:00 pm
 

UNLV’s Acacia Astwood, DeAndra Greer, Cassondra Hall, Mackenna Howard and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete gained U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-academic honors, and the Rebels received all-academic team recognition behind their 3.19 cumulative grade-point average.

Howard was honored for the fourth time and Wilson-Perteete for the third straight time. Astwood, Greer and Hall are first-time honorees.

UNLV has gained all-academic team recognition eight times dating to 2009-10.

MOST READ
1
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
2
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
3
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
4
Clark County, Nevada see record number of new COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada see record number of new COVID-19 cases
5
Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST