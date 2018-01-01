UNLV roundup: Fredrick’s contract not renewed as volleyball coach

Cindy Fredrick, right, shown in 2014, had a 122-94 record in seven seasons as UNLV's volleyball coach. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV)

UNLV volleyball coach Cindy Fredrick’s contract will not be renewed, athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois announced Sunday.

The Rebels went 122-94 in Fredrick’s seven seasons, including 8-23 — with a 4-14 Mountain West mark — in 2017. UNLV had winning records in each of the previous five seasons, with a minimum of 16 victories per season.

The 2016 squad won 24 matches, tying for the second-most in program history, placed third in the league at 12-6 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“We appreciate the time Coach Fredrick spent at UNLV leading our volleyball team,” Reed-Francois said. “However, in evaluating the overall program, we need to go in a new direction.”

In all, Fredrick has been a collegiate head coach for 31 seasons — 30 at the NCAA Division I level — and led three programs to 11 NCAA Tournament berths.

A national search will commence immediately for Fredrick’s replacement.