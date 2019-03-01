UNLV roundup: Freshman Abramowicz wins WAC diving title

UNLV freshman Tazman Abramowicz placed first in 3-meter diving with a program-record 365.40 score, helping the Rebels to fifth place after the second day of the four-day, seven-team Western Athletic Conference men’s swimming and diving championships Thursday in Houston.

Sophomore Jesse Cawley placed third in 3-meter diving (330.20) and, with Abramowicz, qualified for the NCAA Diving Zones.

Hayden Hemmens placed second in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 23.12 seconds, and UNLV’s 200 freestyle relay team of Bryan Chaves, Richard Szilagyi, Casey McEuen and Sam Gage placed sixth in 1:20.77.

Grand Canyon leads the team standings with 284 points, followed by Wyoming (259), California Baptist (230), Air Force (229), UNLV (197), Cal State Bakersfield (131) and Seattle (63).