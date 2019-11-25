51°F
UNLV roundup: Freshman Bolanos sets program swim record

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2019 - 6:48 pm
 

UNLV freshman Panos Bolanos won the 200-yard backstroke at the TYR Invitational swim meet in a program-record time Sunday, highlighting the Rebels’ efforts on the final day of the three-day, five-team event in Evanston, Illinois.

Other teams competing were host Northwestern, Saint Louis, Simon Fraser and Toledo.

Bolanos’ time of 1 minute, 42.22 seconds is the NCAA’s sixth-fastest in the 200 backstroke this season.

Also for UNLV’s men, junior Richard Szilagyi was second in the 100 freestyle in 44.31 seconds, sophomore Michal Cukanow was third in the 200 butterfly in 1:48.62, and the 400 freestyle relay team of freshman Christopher Mykkanen, junior Sean Gage, Bolanos and sophomore Ivan Zukov placed third in 3:01.53.

For UNLV’s women, junior Caitlyn Schreiber won the 200 butterfly in 1:56.91 and teamed with junior Kate Afanasyeva and sophomores Julia Filippova and Carissa Armijo to place third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:25.06.

Afanasyeva was second in the 100 freestyle in 50.52 seconds and second in the 100 backstroke in 53.67 seconds.

UNLV center Rodjanae Wade, right, shown in 2017, had 15 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in the ...
UNLV roundup: Smith, Wade lead Lady Rebels to first victory
RJ

LaTecia Smith had 20 points and six rebounds to help lead UNLV to its first women’s basketball win of the season, a 66-57 nonconference victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.

UNLV roundup: Hemmens notches victory for men’s swim team
RJ

UNLV senior Hayden Hemmens won the 500-yard freestyle, highlighting the Rebels’ efforts Friday on the first day of the three-day, five-team TYR Invitational swim meet in Evanston, Illinois.

(Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV roundup: Hayden, volleyball team sweep San Jose State
RJ

Mariena Hayden had 15 kills, 11 digs and six aces to lift UNLV to its fourth straight volleyball win and 13th in its past 14 matches, a 3-0 sweep over San Jose State in a Mountain West match.

UNLV roundup: Juniors set pace in cross country regional
RJ

Paced by juniors Elisa Rovere and Emma Wahlenmaier, UNLV placed 33rd out of 35 teams in the 6-kilometer NCAA West Regional women’s cross country meet Friday in Colfax, Washington.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team stays on roll, thwarts UNR
RJ

Mariena Hayden had 17 kills and 12 digs to lead UNLV to its 12th volleyball victory in its past 13 matches, a 3-1 decision over UNR in a Mountain West matchup Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Mehlich, Jones gain league soccer honors
RJ

UNLV senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was named All-Western Athletic Conference first team in men’s soccer, and junior defender Billy Jones gained honorable mention.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Samantha Li captures two tennis titles
RJ

UNLV senior Samantha Li recorded two titles on the final day of the three-day Rebel Invitational women’s tennis tournament Sunday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

UNLV junior Jack Trent follows through on his shot from the fourth tee in the fourth round of t ...
UNLV roundup: Trent finalist for prestigious golf award
RJ

UNLV junior golfer Jack Trent is one of three finalists for the October Ben Hogan Award, joining Rutgers junior Christopher Gotterup and Brigham Young senior Peter Kuest.