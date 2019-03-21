UNLV roundup: Freshman Hicks takes league track honor

UNLV freshman Jada Hicks was named Mountain West track and field outdoor athlete of the week after placing second in the 100-meter hurdles at the UNLV Spring Invitational in 13.45 seconds

Hicks’ time, a personal best, ranks first in the league and sixth nationally this season. It also ranks as the program’s third best all-time in outdoor competition.

A native of Upland, California, Hicks earned Mountain West indoor all-conference designation after placing second in the 60 hurdles.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The Rebels will wrap up their spring season with an exhibition against the Argentina national team at Johann Memorial Field at 7 p.m. April 6.

UNLV recently concluded four straight weeks of fall exhibitions in which the Rebels played nine matches, facing Brigham Young, Utah and Arizona State. Their fall schedule will be announced in early June.