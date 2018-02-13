UNLV roundup: Freshman Mack leads women’s golf team

UNLV freshman Polly Mack shot 2-over-par 73 on Monday for a 10-over 152 total through two rounds, leaving her tied for 54th in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge women’s golf tournament.

UNLV freshman Polly Mack shot 2-over-par 73 on Monday for a 10-over 152 total through two rounds, leaving her tied for 54th in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge women’s golf tournament in Palos Verdes, California.

The Rebels are tied with San Diego State for 17th, 39 strokes behind the co-leaders, No. 1-ranked UCLA and No. 2 Alabama, in an 18-team field featuring seven squads ranked in Golf Week’s top 10, 11 ranked in the top 25 and 17 ranked in the top 50.

Olivia Mehaffey of reigning NCAA champion Arizona State shot even-par 71 for a 3-under 139 total and remains alone atop the leaderboard.

For UNLV, which shot 25-over 309 in the second round for a 47-over 615 total, junior Elizabeth Prior (81—154) and senior Mackenzie Raim (78—154) are tied for 60th, sophomore Nastasia Kossacky (77—155) is tied for 64th, and junior Alyssa Getty (83—163) is 93rd in the 96-player field.