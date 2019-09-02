102°F
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Freshman steps up in women’s soccer victory

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2019 - 6:59 pm
 

Freshman Coronado product Alysa Caso scored her first two collegiate goals, including the go-ahead score with 59 seconds left, to rally UNLV past Cal State Bakersfield 2-1 in a nonconference women’s soccer match Sunday in Bakersfield, California.

Eszter Toth scored for the Roadrunners (2-2) in the 24th minute, and Caso answered with a 22-yard kick in the 74th. Her decisive goal came off her own rebound. Emberly Sevilla had six saves for the Rebels (2-1).

Catalina Villegas and Jadyn Nogues each had an assist for UNLV, which held a 16-11 edge in shots. Dana Neff assisted on the goal by Cal State Bakersfield, which had a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal.

