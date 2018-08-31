UNLV roundup: Galbraith leads women’s soccer victory

Amanda Galbraith had a goal and an assist to lead UNLV to a 3-1 victory over Cal State Northridge in a nonconference women’s soccer match Thursday in Northridge, California.

Galbraith opened the scoring in the sixth minute and then put the Rebels (3-1-1) ahead to stay with a corner kick that Katie Ballou headed home in the 18th minute.

Payton Jo Armijo scored in the 14th minute for the Matadors (1-2-1), who matched UNLV with 13 shots, including six on goal.

Michaela Morris assisted on Galbraith’s goal, and Kim Olivares scored in the 29th minute for the Rebels.