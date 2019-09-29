UNLV roundup: Golfer Trent fourth in third straight top-10

UNLV junior Jack Trent recorded his third straight top-10 finish, tying for fourth in the 16-team, 92-player William H. Tucker Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament.

UNLV junior Jack Trent recorded his third straight top-10 finish, tying for fourth in the 16-team, 92-player William H. Tucker Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Trent had five birdies in the third round Saturday en route to an even-par 72 to finish at 6-under-par 210.

Brigham Young senior Peter Kuest won medalist honors by nine strokes at 16-under 200. New Mexico junior Galven Green and Arizona junior Trevor Werbylo tied for second at 7-under 209.

The Rebels placed 10th at 27-over 891, 37 strokes behind New Mexico and BYU. The Lobos won the team title in a playoff.

Arizona (8-under 856) and San Diego State (2-under 862) were the only other teams to finish under par. Utah placed fifth at 10-over 874.

For UNLV, sophomore David Rauch tied for 19th at 2-over 218, senior Justin Kim and freshman Falko Hanisch tied for 50th at 10-over 226, freshman George Leigh tied for 62nd at 13-over 229, and junior J.J. Gresco tied for 87th at 22-over 238.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, junior Izumi Asano downed Long Beach State sophomore Wiktoria Rutkowska 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the Flight One singles final of the UNLV Fall Invitational.

Asano next faces Northern Arizona sophomore Adrianna Sosnowska, who outlasted UNLV senior En-Pei Huang 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the other semifinal.

The tournament includes competitors from Delaware, Long Beach State, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah.

Huang and Asano teamed for an 8-3 win over Sosnowska and Northern Arizona freshman Mimi Bland in a Flight One doubles semifinal, and UNLV senior Samantha Li and sophomore Connie Li teamed for an 8-5 win over Northern Arizona sophomore Emilie Haakansson and freshman Elinor Beazley in the other semifinal.

Because both Flight One doubles finalists are from the same school, the UNLV teams are considered co-champions and will play other teams outside of the bracket on the final day, which gets underway at 10 a.m. Sunday.

In the Flight Two singles semifinals, Long Beach State sophomore Emma Bardet defeated Samantha Li 6-2, 6-4, and Long Beach State sophomore Zara Lennon downed Connie Li 7-6, 6-3.

VOLLEYBALL

At Cox Pavilion, Kirstie Hillyer had 16 kills to lead No. 17-ranked Colorado State to its 11th win, a 3-1 decision over the Rebels in a Mountain West match.

Mariena Hayden had 15 kills and 15 digs and Shelby Capllonch 11 kills and 13 digs for UNLV (4-9, 0-2), which fell by scores of 24-26, 25-1, 25-19, 25-17.

Breana Runnels had 11 kills and nine digs, Katie Oleksak 42 assists, Alexa Roumeliotis 17 digs and Paulina Hougaard-Jensen seven blocks for the Rams (12-1, 2-0), who held a hitting edge of .339 to .220.

Colorado State hit .320 or better in each of the four games. The Rebels hit .323 in the first game, .028 in the second, .286 in the third and .267 in the fourth.

Antonette Rolda had 19 assists and five digs and Lauryn Burt 18 assists for UNLV, which fell to 1-5 at home.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Arthur Rogers assisted on first-half goals by Angel Lopez and Juan Rivera to lead Texas-Rio Grande Valley to a 2-0 win over the Rebels in both teams’ Western Athletic Conference opener.

Lopez scored in the fourth minute and Rivera in the 16th as the Vaqueros (5-1, 1-0) dealt UNLV (2-7, 0-1) its fourth straight loss.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley had edges of 13-7 in shots and 7-5 in shots on goal. Kyle Edwards put two of his match-high four shots on goal for the Vaqueros.

Timo Mehlich paced the Rebels in shots with three. Marco Gonzalez put both of his shots on goal for UNLV.

Andy Rios totaled five saves to record a shutout. Lukas Betz had five saves for the Rebels.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Sacramento, Calif., juniors Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete and Emma Wahlenmaier posted personal-best 6K times to finish 91st and 99th in the Capital Cross Challenge, helping the Rebels place 29th in the 40-team field.

Wilson-Perteete finished in 21 minutes, 1.5 seconds and Wahlenmaier in 22:06.6. UNLV also was represented by junior Elisa Rovere (22:25.2), senior Agnes Mansaray (23:12.8), senior Nicole Snow (24:39.3) and freshman Rebecca Fisher (24:45.3).

Colorado School of Mines (1:45:31, 89 points) won the race, while California (1:46:06, 103) and Cal Poly (1:46:26, 139) were second and third. The Rebels had a team time of 1:54:25 and 747 points.