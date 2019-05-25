77°F
UNLV roundup: Graham advances to NCAA track championship

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2019 - 3:00 pm
 

UNLV junior Jasmyne Graham earned a berth in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships with a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles Saturday at the NCAA West Preliminary in Sacramento, California.

Graham won her heat in 13.15 seconds, with the top 12 in each event advancing to the championships, set for June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.

Rebels junior Mackenna Howard missed advancing in the shot put by 7 inches, placing 16th with a 52-foot, 8-inch effort.

Graham will be joined in Austin by sophomore teammate Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete, who qualified Friday in the 800-meter run.

